‘Love Actually’ is the greatest Christmas movie of all time and you can’t convince me otherwise. Perhaps the only thing that would’ve lifted this film from great to “put this in a capsule and send it to space so the aliens can see our brilliance” would have been the inclusion of this, sadly, deleted scene.

Apparently in the original cut of the movie Sam (the little drummer boy) was quite the gymnast, director Richard Curtis mentions in the director’s commentary. ““In the original draft of the movie there were lots of mentions about the fact that Sam, the little boy, was a brilliant gymnast and you casually saw him when he was very sad doing double twists and turns and not getting any joy out of it at all.”

That info gives this scene a little bit of context but my god it’s still batshit insane.

It is your holiday duty to make sure everyone you know is aware of the deleted subplot in Love Actually where the little boy is a trained gymnast. pic.twitter.com/Za2pzGVn6H — Patrick Fisackerly (@fisackerly) December 3, 2022

TBH I kinda wanna see the original version now.