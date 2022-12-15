It’s official, Henry Cavill will not be returning as Superman after meeting with DC Studios.

Fans are still devastated after hearing the news that Cavill will be leaving his role as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s TV adaption of The Witcher.

But hope was brought back to fans when he teased that he was putting the red cape and blue superhero suit back on.

The actor’s cameo as the Man of Steel in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam set up a potential showdown between the two characters in another film.

Cavill posted the news on Instagram, saying he’d been handed the bad news by James Gunn and Peter Safran, but that he respects the universe the two are building. He finished by saying, “My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will.”

