Adam Driver, the good soup guy, is starring in a new film that you’ll love but your local paleontologist will hate.

Introducing JURASSIC PARK IN SPACE! (not it’s the official title). The writers of ‘A Quiet Place’ are back with a film that follows pilot Mills (Adam Driver) crash landing on an unknown planet which he soon discovers is Earth 65 million years in the past.

65 hits cinemas March 10, 2023. Check out the trailer below!