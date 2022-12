Set to hit cinemas on July 20th 2023, the new Barbie movie has finally released a teaser trailer to keep us on our toes!

The live-action Barbie film stars Aussie icon Margot Robbie alongside Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell.

After being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness.

Check out the teaser: