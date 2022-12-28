Edward Norton’s eccentric tech billionaire Miles Bron from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery seems like a pretty obvious allusion to the real life richest man in the world, Elon Musk, but apparently it’s not.

In a recent interview with WIRED Rian Johnson the director of Glass Onion talks about the weird overlap between the movie’s release and Musk’s recent acquisition of Twitter, “It’s so weird. It’s very bizarre, I hope there isn’t some secret marketing department at Netflix that’s funding this Twitter takeover.”

Although Musk and Miles seem very similar in appearance and attitude Johnson says that he didn’t directly base Norton’s character after Musk. But he does concede that “There’s a lot of general stuff about that sort of species of tech billionaire that went directly into it.”

The director continues: “But obviously, it has almost a weird relevance in exactly the current moment. A friend of mine said, ‘Man, that feels like it was written this afternoon.’ And that’s just sort of a horrible, horrible accident, you know?”

Well this “weird relevance” must be working well with audiences because currently Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the #1 film on Netflix and Variety reports that over 35 million households tuned in to watch the film over the Christmas weekend.