Jordan Peele may have first found success as a comedic actor but my god has he made a name for himself as a director.

The sketch-comedian turned horror film director has made some of the greatest scary movies of recent history including ‘Get Out’, ‘Us’ and last years ‘Nope’.

He’s had such an impact on the horror/thriller genre that people are saying Netflix’s latest movie has been heavily influenced by his storytelling style.

‘The Strays’ follows a lady’s meticulously crafted life of privilege start to unravel after two strangers arrive in her quaint suburban town. Streaming exclusively on Netflix, February 22nd, check out the trailer below!