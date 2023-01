Look, I’m not great with scary movies. Why someone would choose to sit down and be terrified for 2hrs rather than watching Ryan Gosling in a RomCom is beyond me but people love them!

One of the biggest franchises in the horror genre is the ‘Scream’ movies. With ‘Ghostface’, the antagonist, becoming a cult icon appearing in other movies, video games and costume stores around the globe.

The latest in the franchise ‘Scream VI’ is in cinemas March 10th, 2023. Check out the trailer below.