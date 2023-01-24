Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will once again work together on an upcoming film chronicling Nike’s negotiations with Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

The co-Academy Award winners will star in Air, which will reportedly get a global theatrical release on April 5, 2023.

Affleck, who will also serve as the film’s director, will play the role of Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Damon will play Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro in a cast that also includes Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Matthew Maher, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, Viola Davis, Gustaf Skarsgård and Julius Tennon.

“Matt and I are very excited for audiences to see Air and proud that it’s the first release from Artists Equity,” Affleck said in a statement.

“The movie was an extraordinary experience where we had the honour of working with some of the best cast and crew in the business, all of whom brought passion, persistence, and creativity to a collective effort at recreating a remarkable and aspirational story.”

Affleck and Damon have previously shared the screen in Good Will Hunting, which won the duo an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, and Dogma, however, Air will mark the first time that Affleck has directed a film featuring his longtime friend.