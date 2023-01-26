David Harbour is well and truly in his “I’ve made enough money doing Stranger Things imma have some silly fun for a while” era.

Netflix have just released a trailer for ‘We Have A Ghost’ and it looks like an insane(ly good) time. When Kevin’s family moves into a new home he discovers a ghost called Earnest who, after a post on social media, becomes an overnight phenomenon. It’s not until Kevin and Earnest go rogue to investigate the cause of Earnest’s death the real trouble starts when they become the target of the CIA.

Starring David Harbour, Jahi Winston, Tig Nataro, Jennifer Coolidge and Anthony Mackie ‘We Have A Ghost’ streams exclusively on Netflix February 24th.