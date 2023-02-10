Hollywood heavyweights Zac Efron and John Cena have touched down in Melbourne.

Filming has already begun on Peter Farrelly’s latest blockbuster being shot at a local bowling alley in Bundoora.

The Grimshaw Street bowling alley will transform into the US city of Providence in Rhode Island, one of the locations in Farrelly’s new comedy, Ricky Stanicky.

Cena has settled into Melbourne perfectly, paying a visit to the National Gallery.

The filming is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 3 between 11am – 1am around the Grimshaw Street car park, and traffic management will be engaged during this time.

VicScreen chief executive Caroline Pitcher said the film has bought over 1000 jobs for Victorians.

“The production has created 350 jobs for Victorian crew and 850 roles for local cast and extras, providing valuable employment and development opportunities for our local screen practitioners,” she said.

“The rip-roaring comedy was attracted to Victoria by the Victorian Government through VicScreen’s Victorian Screen Incentive and is set to inject $40 million into the local economy.

“Ricky Stanicky is part of the state’s growing pipeline, showcasing to the rest of the world that Victoria is a leading global screen destination.

“The Victorian screen industry is flourishing, recently attracting phenomenal Australian and international projects, including the second season of Werner Productions’ The Newsreader, Michael Gracey’s Robbie William’s Biopic Better Man, Carver Films’ Run Rabbit Run directed by Daina Reid which recently premiered at Sundance, and the highly anticipated sequel to The Dry titled Force of Nature, and Garth Davis’ feature film Foe, starring Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal and Aaron Pierre.”