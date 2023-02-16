Disney has released the latest trailer for their live action remake of The Little Mermaid.
Halle Bailey stars as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King stars as Prince Eric. The question that’s been on everyone’s lips has been, what will Melissa McCarthy look like as Ursula. Now we have a sneak peak and she looks very frightening!!
The Little Mermaid will release in cinemas on May 26th!
Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & Lauren – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!