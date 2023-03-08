“Wow” – Owen Wilson in every movie he’s ever been in and you after seeing the trailer below.

Bob Ross was an ICON of the painting world who became synonymous with calmness, joy and warmth. He’s still very beloved to this day but most people aren’t familiar with his story.

Owen Wilson stars as Carl Nargle *cough* BOB ROSS *cough* in this movie that follows Vermont’s #1 TV Painter who thought they had it all: signature perm, custom van and adoring fans until a new, younger, better artist steals the limelight. ‘Paint’ is set for release on April 7th, 2023. Check out the trailer below!