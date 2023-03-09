The 95th Academy Awards is taking place on the 13th of March and as with every year the stars of the show will be going home with a goodie bag.

The bag, which is unaffiliated with the Academy but sent by the company Distinctive Assets to the acting and directing nominees, is valued at around $126,000.

The price brands pay just to secure a spot in the bag is $4000.

Other swag includes a plot of land in Australia (size and location unknown), a three-night stay in rural Ottawa, hand-harvested organic dates, silk pillowcases and an executive hair restoration consultation with a Florida doctor.

Among the 60 gifts included in the bag, nominees can also book a facelift with celebrity surgeon Dr Konstantin Vasyukevich and guzzle a selection of chocolates with a video message embedded in the box.