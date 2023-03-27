Once known as “the worst Fall Out boy album” Folie à Deux is about to get a whole new meaning (thank god).

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ is the sequel to the 2019 Joaquin Phoenix movie ‘Joker’. While plot details are still being held under wraps what we DO know is Lady Gaga is starring alongside Mr Phoenix and my god I’m excited. In the below photos from set we see Lady Gaga donning a red power jacket and harlequin make-up while leaving a courthouse surrounded by a mix of protestors and fans.

The movie’s set to hit theatres October 4th, 2024. We’ll keep you posted on any updates!

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn on the set of Joker 2. pic.twitter.com/AVoTMWGzJi — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 25, 2023

Whatever she’s mad about, I’m on her side pic.twitter.com/yuTgXsDLBE — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) March 26, 2023

