It seems we can’t get enough of drug-fuelled wild animals going on murderous rampages.

At least on the big screen. In real life, that stuff’s terrifying!

On the back of this year’s surprise hit movie Cocaine Bear, we’re now getting Cocaine Shark.

The storyline from IMDB says: “A mafia drug lord has unleashed a new, highly addictive stimulant on the streets called HT25, derived from sharks held captive in a secret lab, and which causes monstrous side effects. After an explosion and leak at the lab, an army of mutated, bloodthirsty sharks and other creatures are set loose on the world as a small band of people try to stop the carnage.”

Check out the trailer:

Cocaine Shark is written by low budget filmmaker Mark Polonia and stars Samantha Coolidge, who is no stranger to shark movies having starred in Noah’s Shark, as well as Ryan Dalton, Natalie Himmelberger and Titus Himmelberger.

Cocaine Bear was inspired by the true story of a bear that died after eating cocaine that fell into its habitat from a plane cash. It never went on an attack spree – that was all added for the movie – but the bear has ended up on display in a mall in Kentucky and is joking referred to as Pablo Escobear after the infamous drug lord.

As for Shark Cocaine, we hope there’s no truth to murderous sharks roaming our seas as the basis for the movie. We’re still kind of traumatised by Jaws to be honest.

And if sharks weren’t enough fun, the “[Drug] [animal]” formula has also spawned the upcoming Attack of the Meth Gator from film company Asylum who delight in making spin-off movies from the big blockbusters (dubbed mockbusters).

Hold our bear… I mean, beer. Coming for your life this summer. 🧪🐊🌨️🧸 pic.twitter.com/8V0WlPq8GY — The Asylum (@theasylumcc) February 24, 2023

What will come next?

Rage of Heroin Hedgehog

Crystal Meth Moth

Cannabis Sloth

The possibilities are endless!