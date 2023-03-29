Slim pickings for shows and movies at the moment? Disney+ have just shown us their April release lineup and you will be entertained for the entire month and beyond, guaranteed.

A notable release coming April 28th is David Lowery’s live-action Peter Pan adaptation “Peter Pan & Wendy”. This film will introduce audiences to Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson), a young girl who travels to Neverland alongside Peter Pan (Alexander Moloney) and Tinker Bell (Yara Shahidi).

April 1

“The Ghost and Molly McGee” (Season 2)

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (Season 1, Episode 11)

April 5

“The Crossover”

“The Mandalorian” (Season 3, Ep 6)

“Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown” (Season 1)

April 8

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (Season 1, Episode 12)

April 9

“Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet” (Season 11, Episode 1)

“Raven’s Home” (Season 6, Episode 1)

April 12

“Rennervations” (Season 1)

“The Mandalorian” (Season 3, Episode 7)

April 14

“Oswald the Lucky Rabbit”

April 15

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (Season 1, Episode 13)

April 16

“Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet” (Season 11, Episode 2)

April 19

“The Mandalorian” (Season 3, Episode 8)

“Raven’s Home” (Season 6, Episode 2)

April 22

“Secrets of the Elephants”

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (Season 1, Episode 14)

April 23

“Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet” (Season 11, Episode 3)

April 26

“Matildas: The World at Our Feet” (Mini-series)

“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” (Shorts)

April 28

“Peter Pan & Wendy”

April 29

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (Season 1, Episode 15)

April 30

“Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet” (Season 11, Episode 4)