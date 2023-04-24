I did not have “Jack Harlow pauses rap career to play lead role in the remake of an iconic 90s sports film” on my 2023 bingo card, but here we are!

More than 30yrs after the original starring Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes hit theatres White Men Can’t Jump is getting a remake. Jack Harlow (yes, the rapper) makes his leading man debut alongside Sinqua Walls (an actual actor) and, surprisingly if we’re honest, it looks great!

In our first look it appears the story line stays true to the original but set in the current day. Streaming May 19th on Disney Plus, check out the trailer below!