‘Wicked’ the smash hit musical that broke records on Broadway in the 2000’s is getting the big screen treatment with two big parts, part one getting released late next year.

The massive project is being filmed currently and as a result we have some first look photos from the set.

The two leads, Ariana Grande playing Glinda and Cynthia Erivo playing Elphaba, have both released a photo each of a frame from the upcoming movie.

Ariana Grande posted this photo accompanied with no caption and fans have gone wild!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cynthia Erivo writes in the caption “CATCH ME CURRENTLY FLYING OFF THE HANDLE”. Clearly excited about the upcoming film.

THE HAIR ? THE DRESS ? Y’all ariana grande is here 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LK3jaHtiqu — olivier 👺 (@olwestside) April 17, 2023

The photos aren’t too spectacular with the characters being dwarfed by the wide screen and expansive sets but it still gives a vibe of the musical two-parter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film has a star studded cast with not only the two mentioned above. Joining them is Jeff Goldblum and Oscar-award winning actress Michelle Yeoh.

Famous director Jon M. Chu is at the helm, hot off the heels of another Broadway to movie adaptation “In The Heights” so we are in safe hands.

Wicked Part 1 is set to release on the 27th November 2024 with Part 2 to follow the next year.