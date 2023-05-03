In anticipation of the full trailer release tomorrow, Warner Bros. has given fans a sneak peek of Dune: Part 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 sci-fi masterpiece, Dune. The first official poster for the film has been released, along with a tantalizing teaser featuring footage from the movie.



The teaser opens with Timothée Chalamet’s character, Paul Atreides, venturing deep into the desolate planet Arrakis to plant a thumper, a device that attracts the massive sandworms that roam the desert. The next scene shows Paul, now known as Muad’Dib, preparing to undertake the Fremen rite of passage, which involves scaling a sandworm and riding it across the barren landscape.

The teaser also offers a glimpse of the movie’s returning characters, such as Zendaya’s Chani and Rebecca Ferguson’s Lady Jessica, as well as some new faces. Austin Butler makes his debut in the Dune franchise as Feyd Rautha Harkonnen, a sadistic character from the original novel. The teaser gives viewers their first proper look at Butler’s character, and fans are eagerly anticipating his performance.

Dune: Part 2 will continue the story of Paul Atreides as he unites with the Fremen and seeks revenge against those who destroyed his family. The movie will explore the character’s mythic journey, as he faces a difficult choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe. The film boasts an all-star cast, including Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

Fans of the Dune franchise are eagerly awaiting the release of the full trailer, as the teaser has only served to increase the anticipation for what promises to be another stunning sci-fi epic from Denis Villeneuve.