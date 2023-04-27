Hugh Grant has been announced as a cast member in the upcoming movie “Wonka”, which is set to release on December 15 via Warner Bros. This movie is the third adaptation of Roald Dahl’s popular children’s book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, and it will star Timothée Chalamet as the character Willy Wonka. The movie’s trailer was recently released at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where it was revealed that Hugh Grant will be playing one of the Oompa-Loompas in the film.

In the extended footage shown at the event, the character of Willy Wonka comes across Hugh Grant’s Oompa-Loompa, who is trapped in a glass jar. Later, Wonka hires him to work in his factory. The trailer also featured Timothée Chalamet singing, dancing, and spinning around a light pole in a scene that pays homage to the classic movie “Singin’ in the Rain”. The audience was also given a glimpse of Olivia Colman’s character as a Cockney innkeeper and Sally Hawkins as Wonka’s mother.

The film will be different from previous adaptations in that it will explore the origin story of Willy Wonka, rather than simply retelling the story of the book. Specifically, the movie will focus on Willy Wonka as he is about to launch his world-famous chocolate factory, and it will not feature Charlie or any other characters who are presented with the opportunity to visit the factory. This sets it apart from the previous two film adaptations, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” (1971) and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005), which both followed the same narrative as laid out in the novel.

The movie is directed by Paul King, who also worked on the 2014 film “Paddington”. In addition to “Wonka”, Hugh Grant has recently starred in other blockbuster movies such as “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”.