Do you remember ‘The Meg’? The movie where a giant shark wreaks havoc and Jason Statham comes in with his sexy accent and rippling abs to save the day? Well it’s happening again.

If you’re thinking “but how are they making a sequel, he beat the shark last time?” settle my easily-confused friend, there are MORE sharks. Something about the earth opening up and even more giant sharks escaping to eat people just trying to enjoy their summer break (rude).

Not only are there more sharks this time there’s also the shark. A Megalodon they’re calling “the apex predator” so that’s stressful. Check out the trailer below which features Statham kicking a shark in the face…