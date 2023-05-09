Christopher Nolan has produced some of the most mind-bending films of recent history (I saw ‘Tennant’ three years ago and I’m still confused) but his latest appears to take a different approach.

There’s no space/time/reality bending in his new movie it’s all, quite unfortunately, based on a true story. The story of our race to build nuclear weapons.

Starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man who invented the atomic bomb, the movie follows the ‘Manhatten Project’ during World War II where Oppenheimer first designed and built what would become the world’s most powerful bomb. A terrifying story with an incredible cast: Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and many other familiar faces making an appearance. Check out the trailer below.