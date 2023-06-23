Unless you’ve been living on an island by yourself like Tom Hanks in ‘Cast Away’ you’ll know there’s a new Barbie movie coming out.

The film staring Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling as the legendary Barbie & Ken is generating an INSANE amount of publicity. People. Are. Hyped!

The most recent event stirring up Barbie fans around the world is Margot Robbie giving Architectural Digest a tour of the ‘Barbie Dream House’ where the movie was filmed.

She takes us behind the scenes and invites us into the magical world of “life in plastic” (spoiler alert: it’s fantastic). Check it out below!

