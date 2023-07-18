After what feels like an eternity of waiting, the Barbie movie is finally hitting cinemas this week, available for you to go and see from July 19th onwards.

The soundtrack is filled with brand new music written especially for the film from some of the world’s biggest artists, with our first taste coming from Dua Lipa back in May, with ‘Dance The Night’.

The star-studded lineup features artists from Lizzo, Charlie XCX and Nicki Minaj to Tame Impala, Dominic Fike and The Kid Laroi.

Ahead of the film’s release, we thought we’d get you hyped by giving you a rundown of all songs you can expect to hear in the movie!

Some of the songs are yet to be officially released, so below is a tracklist with what’s been released so far!

1. Lizzo – Pink

2. Dua Lipa – Dance The Night

3. Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – Barbie World (with Aqua)

4. Charli XCX – Speed Drive

5. KAROL G – WATATI (feat. Aldo Ranks)

6. Sam Smith – Man I Am

7. Tame Impala – Journey To The Real World

8. Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken

9. Dominic Fike – Hey Blondie

10. HAIM – Home

11. Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

12. The Kid LAROI – Forever & Again

13. Khalid – Silver Platter

14. PinkPantheress – Angel

15. GAYLE – butterflies

16. Ava Max – Choose Your Fighter

17. FIFTY FIFTY – Barbie Dreams (feat. Kaliii)

The soundtrack is available to purchase as both a Barbie and Ken CD, 3 different coloured Cassettes and 8 different coloured Vinyls from the Barbie Website.

We are WAY too excited.

If you want to keep listening to all things Barbie, check out the Barbie Radio playlist on iHeart Radio below!