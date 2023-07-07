It seems as thought the biggest movie in the world right now is Barbie which is releasing in Australia on July 20th!

Now you can live your own Barbie fantasy by living in the real life Barbie Malibu DreamHouse for free!

The iconic house has been posted on Airbnb which features life-size plastic horses, a colourful dance floor and oceanfront panoramic views.

The Mercury reports that fans will be able to request to book Ken’s bedroom in the Malibu Dreamhouse for two individual one-night stays for up to two guests each on July 21 and July 22 for completely free, with bookings opening July 17.

Of course you’ll still have to buy the flights to Malibu but at least the accommodation is free!

