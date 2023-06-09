I’ve watched this trailer three times now and am still slightly confused about what story this movie tells…

Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe have teamed up for a very twilight zone type of experience. The movie’s called ‘Poor Things‘ and looks very, very, strange.

The trailer was accompanied by this synopsis “From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe).

Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation”.

Watch the trailer below and see if you can work it out.

