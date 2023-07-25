If you’ve been anywhere near the internet, a television, or another human in the past week or so I’m sure you’ve heard there’s a ‘Barbie’ movie now showing in cinemas.

It has been a massive success with fans and critics both giving it a big plastic thumbs up. While Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are being praised for their embodiments of the world’s most iconic duo, Barbie & Ken, the set designers are the real heroes for me.

If you’ve seen even a snippet of the movie, or trailer, or promo shot, or interview, you’ll have seen the phenomenal set design. Somehow the Hollywood magicians made Barbie’s plastic dream world a reality and it’s stunning. The clip below shows how the team pulled together the iconic “travelling montage” without using a single bit of CGI, it was all old-school movie magic!

Whether you’ve got your 🚘, 🚤, 🚀, 🚲 or 🛼, there’s only one destination – Barbie Land 💖. #BarbieTheMovie is NOW PLAYING only in theaters! Get tickets: https://t.co/p0sygCF3OZ (previously recorded) pic.twitter.com/WhqeiYTSZs — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) July 23, 2023

For all your behind-the-scenes movie needs, check out ‘You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet’

Advertisement

Advertisement