If you’ve been anywhere near the internet, a television, or another human in the past week or so I’m sure you’ve heard there’s a ‘Barbie’ movie now showing in cinemas.

It has been a massive success with fans and critics both giving it a big plastic thumbs up. While Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are being praised for their embodiments of the world’s most iconic duo, Barbie & Ken, the set designers are the real heroes for me.

If you’ve seen even a snippet of the movie, or trailer, or promo shot, or interview, you’ll have seen the phenomenal set design. Somehow the Hollywood magicians made Barbie’s plastic dream world a reality and it’s stunning. The clip below shows how the team pulled together the iconic “travelling montage” without using a single bit of CGI, it was all old-school movie magic!

For all your behind-the-scenes movie needs, check out ‘You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet’

Advertisement
Advertisement
Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & Lauren – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!
barbie margot robbie movie Movies Ryan Gosling