If you were thinking the ONE thing that the “Barbie” movie was missing was a fart joke then this news will delight you!

In an interview with IndieWire director Greta Gerwig and editor Nick Houy discussed what parts of the Barbie movie were left on the cutting room floor.

One such scene Gerwig described was a “fart opera” that was originally in the middle of it’s runtime.

Sadly it had to be cut because it wasn’t received well by test audiences.

“We’ve always tried to get in a proper fart joke and we’ve never done it,” Gerwig said. “We had like a fart opera in the middle of ‘Barbie’. I thought it was really funny. And that was not the consensus.”

Houy then added, “It was in the wrong place, too. We need to work it into a more significant narrative moment next time.”

Whatever choices Gerwig and Houy made in the editing room must have been the right ones as evident by Barbie’s box office return.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It has flew past $700 million AUD globally and is expected to break $1 billion.

For more movie chats listen to “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet!”