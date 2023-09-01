If you’re a fan of horror games you’ll probably know ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’. For the uninitiated, it’s a first-person game where you play a security guard working the night shift at a haunted kids play center. Terrifying.

Well after building a massive cult following amongst gamers, horror lovers, and people who wanna watch possessed animatronic animals eat people, it’s been turned into a movie.

Masters of horror, gore and all things scary Blumhouse (Insidious, The Exorcist, The Black Phone) are behind the movie alongside Universal Pictures so you know it’s got some weight behind it.

Staring Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, and Elizabeth Lail Five Nights at Freddy’s hits cinemas October 27th. Check out the latest trailer below!