Wes Anderson teaming up with Benedict Cumberbatch is a powerhouse pairing in itself, throw in some Roald Dahl, and Netflix is onto a winner.

‘The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar’ is a Roald Dahl story about a rich man who finds a guru capable of seeing without his eyes and sets out to master the skill of cheating at gambling. Iconic director Wes Anderson has adapted the story for the screen and thrown Cumberbatch into the leading role.

The trailer looks colourful, unique, and intriguing, everything we’ve come to expect (and love) from Wes Anderson. It Hits Netflix on September 27th, check out the trailer below!