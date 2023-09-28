If you can’t get enough of Jeremy Allen White filling your eyeballs BUCKLE UP! He has a new movie coming.

Starring alongside Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White will have you questioning everything you know about love. Anna (Jessie Buckley) and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) have found true love, it’s been proven by controversial new technology; A test that shows whether or not you and your partner are truly in love and made for each other. However Anna isn’t so sure…

The questionably-named movie ‘Fingernails’ hits select theatres and Apple TV+ on November 3. Check out the trailer below!