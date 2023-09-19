Nicholas Cage + cowboys + a mild to moderate psychotic break? This movie looks incredible.

Honestly, I haven’t been excited to see a cowboy in a movie since ‘Toy Story’ but ol’ Nic Cage is certainly about to change that. His new movie ‘Butcher’s Crossing’ has just dropped its first trailer and it looks absolutely mindblowing.

Cage stars as a Buffalo hunter in the old Wild West and, after pulling together a crew, he sets off on the hunt to end all hunts. Aiming to bring home a monstrous amount of Buffalo pelts somewhere along the way his character is overcome with greed and goes… a little insane. The movie is yet to set a release date but we’ll keep you posted! Check out the trailer below.