I know that headline’s a big call but wait till you hear what they’ve been cookin’ up in the Netflix kitchen.

Netflix teamed up with Steven Spielberg to make a documentary called ‘Life on Our Planet’ and it’s narrated by none-other than Morgan Goddamn Freeman.

It tells the story of life from the very start (pre-dinosaurs) all the way through to the modern age. It has Spielberg-level CGI and MORGAN FREEMAN NARRATING. I could listen to that man read the ingredients on the back of a can of baked beans. The educational masterpiece will hit Netflix October 25th, check out the trailer below!