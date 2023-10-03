Most “end of the world” movies are a little farfetched: alien invasion, the whole world turns to lava, Sandra Bullock can’t look at something, etc. This one, however, feels just a little bit too plausible.

Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke play a family on vacation when two strangers (Mahershala Ali and Myha’la) arrive at night, seeking refuge from a cyberattack that grows more terrifying and they’re forced to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.

In today’s world of data breaches and cyber-attacks, the plot of this film is actually feasible which makes it petrifying. ‘Leave The World Behind’ hits theatres in November and will stream on Netflix from December 8th, 2023. Check out the trailer below.