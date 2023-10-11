I love Emily Blunt, I also love Chris Evans, so seeing them team up for ‘Pain Hustlers’ has me VERY excited.

Dreaming of a better life for herself and her young daughter, Liza (Emily Blunt) lands a job for Pete (Chris Evans) at a failing pharma company. Her charm, grit, and determination pull her from rags to riches, thrusting her into the high life and the company into a criminal conspiracy with dire consequences.

From our first looks, it has a similar storyline to that of Netflix’s ‘Painkiller’ which gave us a unique view of the opioid epidemic in the United States. Available to stream exclusively on Netflix October 27th, check out the trailer below.

