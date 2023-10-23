Her most famous roles may be for lighthearted films like ‘Princess Diary’ and ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ but we’re about to see a whole other, darker, side to Anne Hathaway.

The Academy Award winner is about to star alongside Thomasin McKenzie in ‘Elieen’. While working as a secretary at a prison Eileen (McKenzie) becomes infatuated with the new prison psychologist Rebecca (Hathaway) when their newfound friendship quickly takes a dangerous turn.

It looks dark, intriguing, and full of twists and turns. ‘Eileen’ hits theatres 1st December, check out the trailer below.