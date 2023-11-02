I love Christmas movies more than certain relatives which is why I am STOKED Netflix have started to release trailers for their ’23 lineup.

Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms have teamed up for ‘Family Switch’ a Christmas movie based on the classic swapping bodies/freaky Friday story. It’s a storyline we all know and love (Jennifer Garner has even done a similar story before with ‘Suddenly 30’) but it’s rehashed often for a reason – it’s awesome. Netflix know we know the story, they even have a little cheeky poke at ‘Suddenly 30’ in the trailer, but with a solid cast and big budget, this one looks hilarious!

‘Family Switch’ hits Netflix November 30. Check out the trailer below.