‘Inside Out’ is one of the best Disney/Pixar team-ups. It follows the emotions living inside and controlling the thoughts and actions of 11yr old Riley as she navigates growing up.

We’ve just been given our first glimpse of ‘Inside Out 2’ the highly-anticipated sequel. It appears this film takes place a few years after the original as Riley enters teenagehood and discovers a bunch of new emotions. The only new character we meet in the teaser trailer is Anxiety who comes with a lot of baggage (lol).

‘Inside Out 2’ hits theatres June 2024. Check out the trailer below!