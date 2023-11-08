The fifth Shrek movie’s release date has been leaked and it might not be so far far away.

A LinkedIn post from an NBC Universal employee listed a variety of roles at the company and in the description, it explained that the fifth Shrek film will be released sometime in 2025.

The post was changed shortly after going live, leading people to assume it was meant to be under wraps.

‘SHREK 5’ is seemingly in the works and is set to release in theaters in 2025. (Source: https://t.co/aGEAuu6OSO) pic.twitter.com/cl7Oh6RQi8 — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) November 8, 2023

It’s been over 13 years since we last got a new Shrek film, with ‘Puss In Boots’ spinoff films released in 2011 and 2022.

Back in April, CEO Chris Meledandri announced that the original cast will make a return for the fifth film of the series, with Mike Myers as Shrek, Cameron Diaz as Fiona and Eddie Murphy as Donkey.

The dream team is back together, bring on 2025!