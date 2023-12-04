Will Smith has confirmed the I Am Legend sequel during the Red Sea International Film Festival over the weekend.

Back in January, we learned that Smith had signed-on to reprise his role as Dr Robert Neville but now, he’s shared an solid development: “We’re really close, script just came in.”

Smith also confirmed previous speculation on how Dr. Neville could even appear in a sequel, given his character’s apparent death at the end of the first film.

“You have to be a real ‘I Am Legend’ buff to know this, but in the first, theatrical version, my character dies,” Smith said. “But on the DVD, there was an alternate version of the ending where my character lived.”

“We are going with the mythology of the DVD version.”

He added that he couldn’t say anything more, except that “Michael B. Jordan is in.”

The original 2007 movie, adapted from a 1954 novel of the same name, is set in a post-apocalyptic world where most humans have been wiped out or turned into vampiric mutants known as Darkseekers.