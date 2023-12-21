If you’re a fan of the iconic Christmas movie Elf, we’re sure you remember the scene where Buddy, played by Will Ferrel, makes a bowl of spaghetti and tops it with an absurd amount of sweet treats.

Well, a restaurant in the United States is now serving a ‘gourmet’ version of Buddy’s spaghetti sundae dish, with crispy powdered sugar-infused spaghetti, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, raspberry coulis, marshmallows, a rainbow array of M&Ms, crunchy wafers, and, of course, a generous drizzle of maple syrup

Miss Ricky’s restaurant at Virgin Hotels Chicago is serving the dessert dish for only $16 USD in honour of the 20th anniversary of the Elf film.

Check out the video below where two Elf fans dress up in festive attire and try the hilarious dish.

People are even recreating the dish at home, so here’s the recipe if you want to give it a go!

Buddy The Elf’s Spaghetti:

Make spaghetti, let it set, cut it and add three cups of canola oil to a pot at 375 degrees Once the oil gets heated up, add the pasta in by handfuls and proceed to fry it for two minutes or until it turns crispy Take the fried spaghetti from the pot and transfer it onto a paper towel-lined plate or sheet pan Dust the warm noodles with powdered sugar and add your choice of toppings such as vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce

