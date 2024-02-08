The Walt Disney Company Chief Executive Bob Iger has just announced MOANA 2 to be released this year 2024!

“Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise,” said Iger, “and we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when ‘Moana 2’ comes to cinemas this November.” Stating to take audiences on an expansive voyage with a brand new crew of unlikely seafarers. “After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

As long as we can have Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson” sing another song similar to “You’re Welcome” we’ll be more than happy with it. And going off what we’ve seen so far it’s looking gorgeous!