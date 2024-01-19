Watch out Netflix, Prime Video could be gunning for your throne.

While we all know Netflix are pumping out great movies month after month it looks like Amazon are stepping up to the plate too.

Prime Video have been making their own films for a little while but it feels like they’re turning it up to 11 recently. Their latest addition is a romcom staring Camila Mendes (Riverdale) who plays an overly ambitious intern who dreams of making it big in the art world. However, a cheeky little lie on a work trip may result in a lot bigger consequences than just embarrassment.

‘Upgraded’ hits Prime Video February 9th, 2024. Check out the trailer below.