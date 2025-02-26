Ayo Edebiri, known for her role in The Bear, has been tapped to write the script for an upcoming live-action Barney movie, with the possibility of also starring in the film. The project is a collaboration between A24, Mattel Films, and Daniel Kaluuya’s production company, 59%.

Kaluuya, who has been involved with the project since 2019, has described the film as a unique take on the beloved purple dinosaur, aiming to explore deeper themes while maintaining the heart of the original character. He emphasized that Barney played a major role in many childhoods and sees this as an opportunity to revisit the character in a fresh way.

Plot details are still under wraps, but Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner has hinted that the film will present a completely new perspective on Barney, surprising audiences with an unexpected approach. The original Barney & Friends series, which premiered in 1992, became a cultural phenomenon and launched the careers of stars like Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato.

Edebiri’s involvement adds an intriguing creative voice to the project. In addition to her Emmy-winning role in The Bear, she has starred in comedies like Bottoms and Theater Camp and continues working with A24 in upcoming films Opus and After the Hunt.

This film is part of Mattel’s broader strategy to reinvent its classic properties for new audiences, following the success of Barbie. With Edebiri and Kaluuya leading the way, this Barney reboot is shaping up to be something unexpected.