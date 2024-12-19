Gearing up to travel interstate for Christmas, or sticking local, the Bureau of Meteorology has released its 7-day forecast, allowing Aussies to prepare for the holiday weather.

A high-pressure ridge will bring generally settled and dry conditions to southeast Australia. However, morning showers are possible along the east coast of New South Wales and around Tasmania’s west and south coasts.

In Queensland, onshore winds may cause isolated showers on the east coast, while the southeast remains drier. Thunderstorms are expected in the north, particularly around the far northern Peninsula. Western Australia will see mild weather, with afternoon showers likely in the southwest, while South Australia enjoys dry and hot conditions.

Tasmania may experience some morning showers, but fine weather is predicted elsewhere. Northern Australia, including the Northern Territory, is likely to see showers and storms, but no heavy rainfall is expected at this stage.

Here’s a snapshot of key city forecasts:

Brisbane : Mostly sunny, Min 20°C, Max 29°C

: Mostly sunny, Min 20°C, Max 29°C Sydney : Cloud clearing, Min 18°C, Max 28°C

: Cloud clearing, Min 18°C, Max 28°C Canberra : Mostly sunny, Min 9°C, Max 33°C

: Mostly sunny, Min 9°C, Max 33°C Melbourne : Mostly sunny, Min 14°C, Max 28°C

: Mostly sunny, Min 14°C, Max 28°C Adelaide : Dry and sunny, Min 16°C, Max 35°C

: Dry and sunny, Min 16°C, Max 35°C Hobart : Partly cloudy, Min 13°C, Max 23°C

: Partly cloudy, Min 13°C, Max 23°C Perth : Cloud increasing, Min 15°C, Max 25°C

: Cloud increasing, Min 15°C, Max 25°C Darwin: Possible shower or storm, Min 26°C, Max 34°C

Please note that forecasts may change as the day approaches.

