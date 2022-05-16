It seems like we only JUST finished binging season 2 of Bridgerton, which finished up on a huuuge Lady Whistledown cliffhanger, but we’ve received word that Season 3 will give us the story of Colin and Penelope!

This comes as a but of a shock for loyal readers of the Bridgerton book series, as Book 3 focuses on Benedict and apparently features a time jump. We’re not sure how the series writers will incorporate Book 3 and 4 storylines into season 3, but we’re told that in the book series, the stories of Colin, Eloise and Francesca occur simultaneously.

All I know is that I’m more than ready for my season 3 binge. Bring it on!

