Looks like our fave low-stakes dating show, First Dates Australia, has been renewed and they’re looking for participants.

“Every new relationship starts with that very first date,” the casting call reads on 10 Play.

“And season 2 of First Dates Australia is casting right now. No competition, no eliminations – just a blind date that could be the start of own happily ever after.”

In other words, a nice palate cleanser from the reality TV dumpster fires we’re used to.

If you or someone you know would be interested, head here.