Due to the absolute runaway success that was the award-winning Australian series Love On The Spectrum, comes its US spin-off.

The official trailer has just dropped and honestly, it’s just as wholesome and delightful as our two much-loved Aussie seasons, which are available on Netflix.

Love On The Spectrum follows various neurodiverse singles looking for love as they wade the sometimes-tricky waters of dating and relationships.

The US series premieres on Netflix on May 18, so get ready to wear your heart on your sleeve.