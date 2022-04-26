It’s been described as ‘Survivor versus Squid Game’ and it’s headed for Seven next year.

Million Dollar Island has been confirmed for 2023, which will see 100 people try to stay on a remote desert island, vying for a chance to win $1 million.

We have no idea how the show works yet, but it was developed by the same people who created Big Brother, The Voice and Deal or No Deal.

The clip below, in Dutch, makes it out to be like Survivor but on a larger scale with more pots and pans.

The title of the clip translates to ‘The adventure of their life has now really begun’. I also heard the phrase ‘The Hunger Games’ so there’s that.