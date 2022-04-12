Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise their Breaking Bad roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul.

The show is a spin-off, prequel, and a sequel to Breaking Bad, which follows and sees the development of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), an earnest lawyer and former con artist, into an egocentric criminal defense attorney known as Saul Goodman.

“I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah,” showrunner and executive producer Peter Gould confirmed during a panel at PaleyFest LA.

“How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season.”

Season 6 screens in two parts, kicking off with a double episode Tuesday April 19 on Stan.